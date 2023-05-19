General Motors Will Fail Miserably At Meeting EV Goals for 2025

According to a new analysis of General Motors’ (GM) EV production, its goal for 2025 may be overly-optimistic.

With the entrance of Ford into the electric pickup market just last year, it was more evident than ever that America’s largest domestic automaker had slid behind its traditional rival. However, with a bold plan to introduce numerous new electric models and ramp production to 1 million units annually by 2025, many saw a silver lining to GM’s predicament. Now, that ambitious production goal has been challenged by a new analysis from AutoForecast Solutions, published by Reuters, which alleges that the company will fall roughly 40% short of its target.