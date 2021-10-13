Genesis Aims To Be The EV Leader For Luxury EVs

Genesis has been around for about six years but it has recently taken the wraps off its first ever dedicated electric vehicle, the GV60, a model built on the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, but with a more exclusive, luxurious twist than the other two. The Korean company had previously shown its first EV a few months before, the eG80, which was a fully-electric version of its G80 (BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class rival) that was shown in China with a promised 500 km (310 miles) NEDC range. The manufacturer is also working on an EV version of the GV70 SUV, but it looks like that will be its third fully-electric offering to go on sale (it was reportedly pushed back to 2022).



