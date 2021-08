Photographing and filming marketing material for still-secret cars on public roads is hugely risky, as Genesis, and its all-electric GV60, is discovering to its cost.

A previous leak gave us a peak at the inside of the GV60 crossover last month, and now we’ve now had our first clear look at the exterior of the compact EV thanks to the quick thinking of one car fan, who spotted it being filmed, perhaps for a TV advert.