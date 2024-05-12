Genesis Becomes The Latest Automaker To Pause EV Plans And Go With ICE Powered Hybrids

Genesis isn’t going ahead with its plan to only introduce electric cars after 2025 (and go EV-only after 2030), and it’s going to add hybrid powertrains for most combustion-powered models in its lineup starting next year. Once that’s done, the next step won’t be full EVs (of which it already offers several) but range extenders instead, which the manufacturer expects will be really popular in America. When Hyundai’s CEO Jaehoon Chang spoke during the automaker’s CEO Investor Day event earlier this year, he said extended-range EVs (EREVs) are seen as “the same as EVs by North American environmental standards.” American regulators do indeed see EREVs as being closer to a pure EV than a hybrid, even though that’s basically what they are.



