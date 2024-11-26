Genesis Believes High Performance Models Will Be The Key To Getting Street Cred

The Genesis brand is about to turn ten, which makes it a baby in the automotive world. Once just a vehicle within the Hyundai portfolio, it now stands on its own as luxury brand with a growing lineup. The job of making sure that mix of vehicles is right falls to Ash Corson, Director of Genesis Product Planning. We sat down with Corson at the LA Auto Show to find out what’s in store for Genesis. “My job I would say is operationally complex, but fundamentally simple. It's to grow the portfolio,” said Corson, “Starting with obviously some of our great products like the GV70, which to me is kind of the sweet spot of the lineup. I've had two personally in the family and I can't wait to get my hands on what I would call a very appealing upgrade,” he added.



