Genesis Brand Has Increased Hyundai Loyalty And Sales Overall

Sales and loyalty data has revealed that the Genesis brand continues to serve an important role for the Hyundai Motor Group in the United States, contributing to sizeable growth in both metrics.

Data from S&P Global Mobility reveals that Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 1.39 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2015 and at the time, its customer loyalty was sitting at 55.2%. Since 2015, the Genesis brand has expanded considerably to now include three sedans and three SUVs and last year, Hyundai and Kia sold 1.45 million vehicles. Of these, 56,140 came from the Genesis brand.