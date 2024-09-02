Genesis Brings In Legendary Race Car Driver Jacky Ickx To Advise Brand For Future Cars

Genesis has announced that it will be collaborating with former Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx, who joins the brand as an official partner, acting as both ambassador and advisor. Ickx will be working closely with the brand's head designer, Luc Donckerwolke, indicating that his input will be tangible in the automaker's future cars.



"We are delighted with this unique partnership with Jacky Ickx," commented Donckerwolke. "With his phenomenal achievements, invaluable knowledge, and desire to influence the revolution of the automotive landscape, Jacky aligns perfectly with our brand values."



Ickx said that he wants "to live in the future, move on from the past, reinvent, move forward."





