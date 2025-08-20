Genesis Claims GV60 Magma Will Feel Like Nothing Else On the Road

Genesis developed the GV60 Magma, the first of its upcoming line of performance cars at home in Korea. The cars that come after, though, will have much larger changes because they've been developed and tested in Germany instead. Genesis knows that its performance models need to feel different from those of Hyundai's own go-fast N models. In the past, getting that different feel would have required months of engineering and loads of new parts. Today, says the executive in charge of developing models for Genesis in Germany, it can all be done with software.



