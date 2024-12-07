Genesis Confirms Electric GV60 Magma Performance SUV To Reach Production In Second Half Of 2025

Genesis has confirmed the first car from its new Magma sub-brand will launch in the second half of 2025. The GV60 Magma, a close cousin of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N, goes into production in the fall of that year. Korean sales will start around the same time, but Europe won’t get its cars until the tail end of 2025 and US drivers might have even longer to wait. The GV60 Magma announcement came as Genesis was preparing to give crowds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed a taste of what to expect from its answer to BMW’s M and Hyundai’s N lines.



Read Article