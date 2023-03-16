Genesis Confirms GV60 Electric SUV Sold Out In US Market

Genesis has stated that its all-electric vehicle lineup will be sold everywhere there's a Genesis dealership. This will happen well before Genesis goes entirely battery-electric by 2030. The brand made the announcement at the launch of the Genesis Electrified GV70, which you can read about shortly. "Our EV sales expansion is very deliberate, and we're making sure there's enough product availability," said Jarred Pellat, Senior Manager for PR and Communications of Genesis North America. "We're making sure dealers are onboard and going through the EV certification process. Genesis EVs will be sold everywhere Genesis vehicles are sold. They will be everywhere." Pellat could not confirm a specific date, only reiterating the process is in full swing.



Read Article