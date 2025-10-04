Genesis Considers Abandoning The Entry Level G70 Sedan

The Genesis G70 is the entry-level model of the luxury brand. It starts at a reasonable $43,850 for 2025, but Genesis might abandon it if the brand moves upmarket to focus on its larger, more luxurious models.
 
Genesis’s global product officer, Marc Choi, told Car and Driver that the brand’s goal is to “pull up brand equity,” with the company “resisting” the need to add a front-wheel-drive, sub-$45,000 model.” The G70 has rear-wheel drive and rides on Hyundai’s M2 platform, which also underpinned the Kia Stinger. 


