Genesis is evaluating launching a small, Europe-focused luxury electric car, potentially beating Tesla’s mooted entry-level model to market. The car, which would take inspiration from the Genesis Mint concept of 2019, which received positive feedback but which hasn’t yet yielded a production model. It was revealed at the New York motor show, and at the time Genesis hadn’t launched in Europe, a production model would likely have a European focus given the car’s compact dimensions.



Read Article