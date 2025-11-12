Genesis Designer Thinks Buyers Are Becoming Bored With SUVs

There’s a misconception that SUVs have completely taken over. It’s a false impression largely fueled by Americans’ insatiable thirst for high-riding vehicles. As I pointed out in an op-ed last year, regular cars still reign supreme in many parts of the world, especially Europe. That said, there’s no denying that demand for crossovers has exploded in recent decades. Many of your neighbors likely already have one and plan to replace it with a newer model. Automakers have amplified this boom by diversifying their portfolios with several derivatives of the same base vehicle. Because SUVs typically cost more than their equivalent cars, companies have every incentive to encourage customers to make the switch.



