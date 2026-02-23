Genesis Development Director Gives The Details On The GV60 Magma

Genesis’ fiery performance brand starts here, with a GV60 Magma that launches from standstill to 62mph in a fleeting 3.4 seconds. That’s only a few tenths slower than a McLaren Artura, not bad for an all-electric hot hatch set to cost around £80,000.

We’ve examined a left-hand-drive Genesis GV60 Magma prototype and spoken to Tyrone Johnson, the brand’s vehicle development director, to discover the meaning of Magma. “These are performance cars, but Magma’s objective is not merely to be the fastest or have the highest horsepower. What we’re interested in is the driver experience, the feeling of connection to the car,” Johnson told Auto Express.