Genesis Ends Testing Phase For GV60 Magma Performance SUV - What Next?

Agent009 submitted on 9/30/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:22:41 AM

Views : 90 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 It doesn't really feel like it, but the Genesis car brand has been around for just ten years. Spun off by South Korean carmaker Hyundai as a means to tap into the increasingly lucrative luxury segment, the company is now about to enter a new age of its existence, thanks to something called the GV60 Magma.


Unlike what competing brands are doing, Genesis never offered a true high-performance car in the entire decade it has been around. The GV60 Magma is set to change all that, pushing the South Koreans into an entirely new segment.
 


Read Article


Genesis Ends Testing Phase For GV60 Magma Performance SUV - What Next?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)