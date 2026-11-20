If you've been chomping at the bit to get behind the wheel of the new Genesis GV60 Magma, we have good news for you. The potent and very flamboyant performance EV is now available in 11 more states across the U.S., as the company continues to grow its footprint across the country. Despite the increased availability, the GV60 Magma won't be a vehicle you see on every street corner. The GV60 Magma was initially launched in California, New York, and New Jersey. It can now be purchased in California, Connecticut, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Genesis hasn't said why the EV only remains available in a handful of states, but it likely recognizes it won't be a volume seller and isn't worth marketing in states where it's unlikely to sell. This isn't to say the Magma isn't impressive — it very much is.



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