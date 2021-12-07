Genesis Expects The Sexy G70 Shooting Brake To Outsell The Sedan

Dominique Boesch, the Genesis brand's boss in Europe, predicts the upcoming G70 Shooting Brake to outsell the existing sedan variant in that region. In addition, he expects the GV70 crossover to be the automaker's bestselling product overall in the Old Continent.

Genesis is squarely focusing the G70 Shooting Brake on the European market. So far, the brand isn't offering any indication of selling the model in the US. "The body shape is the perfect demonstration of how committed we are to Europe," Boesch told Automotive News Europe.