Hyundai has announced that premium spin-off Genesis will enter top-flight endurance racing.

The firm said in a statement that it will develop a car according to the LMDh ruleset, which requires competitors to use a greater number of off-the-shelf components than the alternative Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) specification.

The chassis, for example, must be sourced from Oreca, Dallara, Ligier or Multimatic, and the hybrid system is a common part developed by Bosch, WAE and Xtrac.