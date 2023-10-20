Genesis G70 Gets A 48 HP Boost For 2024

The 2024 Genesis G70 has officially been announced for the US market, several months after the updated model was revealed in South Korea.



For now, at least, the G70 appears to be safe from the same axe that killed the Kia Stinger. Obviously, the big news for 2024 is a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood of the base model, replacing the outgoing 2.0-liter unit. The outputs have increased from 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft to 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. Those are gains of 48 hp and 51 lb-ft of torque, respectively.



The 2.5-liter engine is the same unit that Kia put in the facelifted Stinger when it was upgraded for the 2021 model year. Along with the bigger engine, all G70 models will now ship with standard high-performance Brembo brakes.





