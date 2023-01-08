Genesis G70 May Have One Foot In the Grave

According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, citing an unnamed source, the Genesis G70 will soon be discontinued in its current guise; a replacement model is not planned.
"Recently, there was an official announcement within the company that it officially halted the development of RN2, a project name for the next G70," said the source, adding that "weak sales" are the main cause for the sports sedan's demise.
This contradicts a report from December last year that claimed the G70 would live on with a newly refreshed model. At the time, it was expected that this would arrive in May, and since we're still waiting, it seems that the new report may be true.
