Genesis G70 Shooting Brake Might Come To Market Without A Performance Option

Genesis first released images of the G70 Shooting Brake in mid-May but did not detail its powertrain lineup. Nevertheless, the example pictured did have a 2.0T badge, confirming the entry-level, 251 hp four-cylinder will be available.

The Korean Car Blog adds that the 199 hp 2.2-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder is also on the cards. However, as the G70 Shooting Brake is being primarily marketed towards the European market where strict emissions regulations are present, it is claimed that the 365 hp 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 will not be offered.