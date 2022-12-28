Genesis G70 Will Not Fall Victim To The Same Fate That The Stinger Did

Following the announcement that Kia will send off the Stinger with a special edition, one can only wonder if its platform stablemate, the 2023 Genesis G70, might suffer the same fate. Like the Stinger, the G70 was recently facelifted for the 2022 model year and rumors suggest the luxury sedan will get another update before it goes away. A more concrete report fromsuggests we might see the next G70 facelift as soon as next May.

The outlet believes Genesis will show off a second update for the G70 based heavily on the latest G90's styling. Since this will be a mid-cycle facelift rather than an all-new model, it's likely that the engines will stay the same, though there is some possibility the G70 could get the G90's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 or the 48-volt supercharged version.