Genesis G90 Reservations Open With No Price Or Power Details

If you want German flagship levels of luxury at a more reasonable price, the 2023 Genesis G90 seems like a fantastic option. South Korea's largest sedan model will soon enter its second generation, and Genesis is ready to open up pre-orders for interested customers. There's just one problem: Genesis hasn't announced G90 pricing. The G90 joins the Priority One program, a reservation system that debuted with the GV60 electric vehicle, but customers will need to express interest without knowing how much the car will cost. "With its inclusion in the Genesis Priority One program, the 2023 G90 will offer the latest technologies and in-vehicle comfort amenities matched with a tailored purchase experience," said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis puts the customer at the center of every decision we make, and the continuation of Priority One with G90 renews that commitment."



