Genesis G90 Vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Which One Will Land In Your Driveway?

Genesis has fully revealed its flagship G90 sedan, and it looks like a promising step up from the model it will replace. While the G90 was always a comfortable chariot, the new one is a far more desirable car to look at. That's something that matters in this segment, and no other full-size sedan exemplifies sophistication and status better than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Decades later, the S-Class remains the comfort and technology benchmark. If Audi and BMW have never truly surpassed the S-Class with their own offerings, does Genesis stand any chance? Let's find out.



