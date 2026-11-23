Genesis’ design is currently some of the best in the business, which makes it bittersweet when the brand manifests masterpieces that aren’t a lock for production. The Genesis G90 Wingback is one such vehicle, extending a long roof over the company’s flagship executive sedan for a magnificent silhouette. The wagon seems ready for sale, but Genesis hasn’t committed. However, there is a universe in which it does, provided its new hybrid bets pay off. Genesis’ Director of Product Planning for North America, Ash Corson, told The Drive at the Los Angeles Auto Show that the marque has seized opportunities for lower volume product in the past and is picking its spots in the future. One of those could have the Wingback’s name on it.



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