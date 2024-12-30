Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar Will Have Two WRC Engines Mated Together

In 2026, Genesis will go endurance racing with its new GMR-001 LMDh hypercar, but the company is under pressure to meet this deadline, having yet to start building the car. At this stage, all it has is a scale model. To make it to the 2026 grid, the newly-formed Genesis Magma Racing team will draw on Hyundai’s expertise in other motorsport disciplines, including the World Rally Championship.
 
This will start with the engine. According to the president of Hyundai Motorsport, Cyril Abiteboul, Genesis “probably” should have used a V6 for its LMDh hypercar, but because of the time crunch to make it a reality, the brand will combine two of the four-cylinder engines that Hyundai uses in WRC to create a V8.


