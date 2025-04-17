Genesis GMR-001 To Join The Party At Le Mans In 2026

Genesis has joined the Hypercar fray, if only on track and not on the road, revealing its GMR-001 LMDh competitor. The car and the newly-launched Genesis Magma Racing team will compete with Ferrari, Toyota, Aston Martin, Porsche, BMW, Cadillac, Alpine and more when it enters the World Endurance Championship for the 2026 season. Built to the FIA’s LMDh – Le Mans Daytona Hybrid – regulations, the Genesis GMR-001 will use standardised hybrid componentry and a partner chassis. Genesis has partnered with Oreca for the GMR-001 chassis, which also underpins the Alpine A424 and Acura ARX-06. Genesis has recruited Le Mans winner and WEC Champion André Lotterer, alongside Pipo Derani, the former Cadillac racer. Genesis has confirmed that the GMR-001 will use a twin-turbo V8 engine in combination with the de rigeuer LMDh hybrid system. There are however no further details pertaining to its size, or whether it’s a home-grown mill or based on an existing unit.



