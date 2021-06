Caught testing in Germany, the Genesis GV60 was spotted wearing fairly heavy camouflage. However, the short and small footprint, combined with an unconventional sloping roofline, are two hallmarks of what will become Genesis’ first all-electric model, named the GV60.

The Genesis GV60 is expected to debut in the coming months. It will likely fill in the unnamed CUV EV launching in 2021, as detailed in Hyundai’s 2021-2022 product timeline.