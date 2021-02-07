Genesis GV60 EV Crossover Caught In The Wild

Having seen the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, we have high hopes the mechanically related Genesis GV60 will be just as interesting in terms of design. It looks like it judging by these latest spy shots, even though the crossover is still heavily camouflaged and missing the cladding on the wheel arches. The hump at the back is quite puzzling and seems to suggest the production version will have a chunky integrated spoiler. What puzzles us the most is the B-pillar on the driver's side, specifically the pillar of the rear door. It seems to integrate a rectangle that could either be a button or something that pops out. Since we genuinely don't know what purpose it serves, all we can do is speculate. It might be for keyless entry in the same vein as the button and keypad embedded in the same area on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but on the front door.



