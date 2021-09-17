Genesis GV60 EV Will Use Facial Recongnition To Unlock The Doors

The Genesis GV60 is a talking point, to say the least. Whether you like it in its initial attention-grabbing shade of yellow or the staler white, that's all up to you. Or maybe you dig its stealthy all-black hue, which somehow hides its polarizing body accents.

But lest we forget, it is Genesis' first luxury crossover electric vehicle, which will serve as a benchmark for the Korean marque's bid to electrification. Parts of this offensive of course are tech toys that will attract buyers into the brand.



