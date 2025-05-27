Genesis GV60 Magma Dissects Nurburgring During Performance Testing

The Genesis GV60 family is about to become a lot more exciting with the introduction of the GV60 Magma. This is the company's first product that is part of the Magma performance sub-brand and was recently spied tearing up the racetrack.
 
Our man with the cam encountered this pre-production tester doing the usual rounds at the infamous Nurburgring in Germany. It featured a lot of trippy vinyl stickers on the outside to hide the styling traits that separate it from the regular GV60, as well as other stuff.

As expected, the first-ever Genesis GV60 Magma features an exclusive front bumper with different air intakes and what appears to be a more sizeable incorporated splitter. It also has canards to the sides for the bumper and another air intake above the front license plate holder.


