Genesis GV60 Magma Spotted For The First Time

The hot new Genesis GV60 Magma has been spotted testing in the open for the first time, as the more classy sister car of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is being prepared for launch towards the end of the year.

The flared wheelarches, plus the bright orange brake calipers and shark’s fin antenna, are giveaways that it’s the GV60 Magma under all that heavy camouflage. We already have a clear idea what’s hiding under there though, because Genesis revealed the GV60 Magma Concept last year.

It had a much more aggressive look than the regular GV60, thanks to a new front bumper and rear diffuser, wider track and a rather sizable spoiler. Interestingly, during the concept’s dynamic debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it was the fastest four-seat production car on the famous hillclimb.