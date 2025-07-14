Genesis GV60 Magma Strips Some Of The Camo In Track Testing

The spiciest GV60 ever is coming to a dealership near you soon, with Genesis expecting to start production of the GV60 Magma for the South Korean market in the third quarter of 2025. Europe will follow suit by the end of the year, whereas North America could get it as a 2026 model.

Recently spied with less camouflage than before, the luxury brand's most powerful series-production vehicle to date looks a bit heavy when attacking the fastest corners of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. That is hardly a surprise given the sheer weight of an electric vehicle, which is made worse by the high center of gravity of a crossover utility vehicle.



