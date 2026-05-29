Genesis GV60 Magma To Hit UK Dealerships At Just Over $100,000

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:31 AM

Views : 462 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Genesis has revealed UK pricing for its GV60 Magma, a new performance flagship that doesn’t just top the existing GV60 range, but will also act as a roadmap for the Korean company’s expansion into a fully realised premium brand. UK deliveries will commence in late 2026. 
 
Costing £75,915 for a single highly specified model, it’ll make it more expensive to the tune of around £10,000 than the similarly powerful Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and getting on for £6,000 more than a top-spec Polestar 4 Dual Motor with the Performance Pack. But Genesis says this is more than just a numbers car, because it’s promising to offer a combination of engaging dynamics and luxury appointments in a way few rivals can match. 


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Genesis GV60 Magma To Hit UK Dealerships At Just Over $100,000

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