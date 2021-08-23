Genesis GV60 Will Have WIRELESS Charging Capabilities. The Future Or A Stop Gap GIMMICK?

The Genesis GV60, the first electric car from Hyundai's luxury car line, is capable of wireless charging, the Korean company announced last week.



The compact SUV was revealed Thursday, and with it came the additional announcement of a wireless charging option from American company WiTricity. The EV will use the same battery platform as that on Hyundai's upcoming line of electric vehicles. Hyundai estimates about 270 miles of range on a single charge.



Please tell us Spies...Do YOU believe this is the future of charging or just a stop gap GIMMICK?











