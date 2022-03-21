Genesis GV70 Electric SUV Production To Begin By Year End

Genesis will reportedly build the all-electric GV70 at Hyundai’s plant in Alabama. The South Korean car manufacturer unveiled the Electrified GV70 at last year’s Guangzhou Auto Show in China and recently held a meeting with employees at its Asan plant in Korea where it shared details of its U.S. factory plans. The Korean Car Blog reports that the Electrified GV70 will be the first new electric vehicle to be built at the Alabama site with production to start before the end of this year.



