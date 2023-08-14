Genesis GV80 Coupe Goes Gunning For The BMW X6

Genesis is looking to expand its crossover family with a brand-new product. Well, in theory, it is brand-new; in practice, however, it builds on the normal GV80. Presumably called the GV80 Coupe, it was previewed by a concept earlier this year, and more recently, it was scooped in the open in prototype form. You know how most of the time, the concept has almost nothing in common with the production variant from a design perspective? Well, not the Genesis GV80 Coupe because it looks almost identical to the show car. Sure, there is some thick camo hiding the design, but we can make out the styling, and it's obvious that it will be very similar.



