Genesis GV90 Flagship SUV Prototype Found In A Ditch

The all-new Genesis GV90 has been spied testing for the very first time, although our photographers struggled to capture the flagship electric SUV’s good side because the prototype had come off the road in snowy conditions and landed in a ditch.

Fortunately, no one appears to have been injured and the car was successfully rescued by a tractor – although the presumably very embarrassed driver did try to block our snappers from taking any pictures of the future BMW iX rival.

Despite their best efforts, we managed to get plenty of pictures, plus a few with the GV90 on all four wheels, out and about on snowy Swedish roads. Based on what we can see, the design has remained true to the bold Genesis Neolun concept unveiled last year.