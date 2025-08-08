Genesis Goes Into Black Out Mode With High End G80 And G90 SUVs

Genesis has clearly come a long way from its initial 'humble' beginnings to a standalone luxury marque with no fewer than 75 dealers in the US alone, by the way. Now they're also joining the dark trim ranks with no regrets. The Genesis brand is for Hyundai what Lexus is for Toyota, for example, but it's also much younger than many of its rivals. The first model from the Genesis brand arrived just a decade ago, in 2015 - the G90 full-size luxury sedan. Now, though, the company has recently added seven new retailers to its US-based network, reaching a strong network of 75 locations!



