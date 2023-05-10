Genesis Introduces Less Expensive 2024 GV60 To Combat Lower Cost Model Y RWD

Genesis has just revealed pricing for the 2024 GV60 crossover and came up with a new entry-level version. It is the GV60 RWD. The news drops just 24 hours after Tesla reintroduced the rear-wheel drive version of the Model Y.

The entry-level version also gets a better range of almost 20%, but the starting price drops down to %52,000 (excluding the $1,195 delivery fee). So that translates to driving more for less money.

That change is all thanks to the introduction of the GV60 RWD, which can drive as far as 294 miles (473 kilometers) before it needs to be plugged in again. The RWD is powered by a single electric motor, which delivers 225 horsepower (228 PS). Energy is stored in a 77-kWh battery pack, the same that is used by the EV6 and Ioniq 5 siblings.