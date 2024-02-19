Genesis Is Losing Faith In An All EV Strategy - May Make Hybrids Across the Lineup

It seems that hybrids are emerging as the new star of the electrification game, following the recent concerns about the prospects of the EV market. Genesis doesn’t want to miss out on the increasing customer demand, and will reportedly launch hybrids next to its existing lineup of ICE and EV models. Hyundai Group previously announced that all new Genesis models set to debut from 2025 will have fully electric powertrains. However, a new report suggests that the company is hesitant in making the EV switch, and could use hybrids as an in-between step.



