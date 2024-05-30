Genesis May Be Working On A Deal With Lucid For New EV

South Korean automaker Genesis already builds some of the industry's top electric vehicles with 800-volt charging, competitive range, and thrilling performance. But why settle for having one of the best EVs when you can borrow from the best in terms of range and performance? A new report from South Korean outlet Sisa Journal claims that Genesis is finalizing a deal to purchase electric motors from American EV brand Lucid Motors.

Adding some credence to this rumor, Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jang Jae-hoon was reportedly spotted visiting Lucid's headquarters in Newark, California earlier this year. The Lucid Air and the upcoming Lucid Gravity have also been spotted testing in South Korea. When asked for comment on the meeting, a Hyundai spokesperson said, "I can't confirm it."