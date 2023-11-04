Genesis May Target The Mercedes G-Wagon With New Off Roader

Rumors from Australian outlet Drive could hint at a potential Mercedes-Benz G-Class rival from South Korean automaker, Genesis. A four-wheel-drive G-Wagen competitor is pretty far from what Genesis currently has in its lineup, but company design boss Luc Donckerwolke says that such a vehicle could be possible. "We know that we have the toolbox," he said, hinting at a potential architecture within the Hyundai Motor Group that could underpin the Genesis G-Class competitor. Donckerwolke is likely referring to the rear-wheel-drive, body-on-frame platform that underpins the Kia Mohave and will also be used for the company's upcoming pickup truck. "The next question: does that really fit the needs that all markets have?" he added. "It's nice to have cars that show performance, whether it's off-road or on-road. The purer that philosophy is, the better it is for design."



