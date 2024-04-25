Genesis Muscular G80 EV Magma Promises To Render The Model S Mute

Genesis is celebrating its third anniversary since launching its models in China. Hyundai's premium car brand is present these days at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show with several vehicles, including the all-new G80 EV Magma Concept.

The 2024 Genesis G80 EV Magma Concept is the second electric vehicle in the Magma program. It is an electric version of the G80 Magma Concept shown earlier this year, with its V6 firepower that produces around 500 hp.

Instead of the orange hue, Genesis dressed its latest study in Acme Blue, which is said to be a China-specific color. It has a carbon fiber body kit similar to its ICE-powered sibling, rides on 21-inch alloys that reduce the sprung weight and improve brake cooling, and features additional aero optimizations.