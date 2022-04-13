Genesis Names Rumored High Performance Sports Coupe

Britain has Silverstone. Belgium has Spa-Francorchamps. Japan has Fuji. And Korea? Korea has Inje Speedium (among others). We'll get to why that's important in a moment, but for now, let's focus on Korea's premier luxury brand, Genesis. The automaker has long teased the idea of introducing a high-performance luxury coupe and has shown us some spectacular potential designs in creations like the Genesis X Concept and its predecessor, the Essentia Concept. Sadly, there has been little to suggest that these concepts are being seriously considered for mainstream production, or at least that was the case until late last month when a new electric coupe was teased for the first time. Now, thanks to trademark filings uncovered at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property and British intellectual property office, CarBuzz can exclusively report that this new car will have a motorsport-inspired name.



