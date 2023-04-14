Genesis Out Shined BMW And Audi At NYIAS - Is There Change On The Horizon?

Hailing Hyundai/Kia as the next big juggernaut in the automotive sector might be kind of a "duh" statement if you keep up with things as we do. But truthfully, there's a difference between reading about Genesis' exploits lately in press releases and seeing and touching the things in real life. At a 2023 New York Auto Show where manufacturers like BMW seem as though they hardly tried this year, the Genesis booth was equally and oppositely fantastic. From the moment you turn the corner inside the Jacob K. Javits Center towards the Genesis booth this year, you're bathed in a sea of ambient light that helps all the high-quality paint on display really pop. Compared to BMW's booth right next door with three cars, Genesis showed up with what felt like ten cars or more. Across a range of sedans and SUVs running the full gambit from mid-size to full-size, Genesis showed off just where all the R&D over the last 15 years has gone.



Read Article