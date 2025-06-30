Genesis Plans Flotilla Of Hybrids To Battle The Germans

Genesis – the luxury arm of Hyundai – will launch a series of hybrids designed to bolster its position in the premium new-car market. It will allow the maker to launch all-new, multi-fuel models, as well as reintroduce cars that have been killed off by increasingly stringent emissions regulations. While the maker hasn’t officially confirmed which models are in line for hybrid drive, UK brand director Jonny Miller told us the company would not retrofit petrol engines to dedicated EVs that currently sit on the E-GMP platform – “of which we have one, in our range”, he said. This rules out the GV60, but leaves the newly-facelifted GV70 SUV and G80 saloon as possible candidates for this new range of electrically-assisted combustion engines.



