Genesis Previews 2021 GV70 SUV - Who Should Be Shaking In Their Boots?

Genesis today officially revealed the exterior and interior of the GV70. The much-anticipated GV70 becomes the fifth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, and the GV80 mid-luxury SUV. Like other models in the lineup, the GV70 will be based on the rear-wheel-drive platform; all-wheel drive will also be available. The “G” in GV70 represents Genesis, while the “V” refers to the versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer.





Inspired by the design philosophy of ‘Athletic Elegance’, the GV70 features a sporty and powerful appearance. The design of the GV70’s front is thoroughly unique. The iconic Crest Grille, which takes its shape from the Genesis logo, has been set lower than the Quad Lamps to reflect the SUV’s athletic nature, while the two-lined Quad Lamps evoke a sense of speed and dynamism. Skid plates placed on the bottom of the bumpers reinforce the SUV’s powerful image.





When viewed from the side, the GV70 exudes an elegant sensibility. The arching Parabolic Line, which begins at the top of the Quad Lamps and runs elegantly along the side of the SUV, creates a dramatic contrast with the muscular rear fenders. The sleek and elegant coupe-like roofline, along with the dropping chrome line to the C-pillar, accentuates the GV70’s unique athletic characteristic. At the rear, the taillights feature the ultra-thin, two-lined Quad Lamp, while all functional elements are set in the bumper, helping to achieve exceptionally clean, pure forms. The rear also features a number of subtle design details – including a G-Matrix pattern-applied bumper, a unique vertical shaped muffler, and a body-colored diffuser – that accentuate the GV70’s dynamic look.





The GV70’s interior exhibits characteristics of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy, “the beauty of white space” – a design language based on maximizing passengers’ comfort and convenience. The driver centric layout of the interior borrows inspiration from the aerodynamic sections of aircraft wings. Genesis also unveiled a GV70 Sport model, which features an eye-catching design.





The Sport model includes an exclusively designed front bumper and 21-inch, G-Matrix pattern-applied wheels, as well as dark chrome garnishes and a large diameter exhaust, which evoke a pronounced dynamic expression. The Sport model’s interior features exclusive colors and trim, including a sport steering wheel and carbon-fiber appointed consoles and doors, which accentuate its dynamic image. “The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution. This follows the Genesis G80 and GV80 which demonstrated the perfect balance of our design identity 'Athletic Elegance' said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design.





Also, he added “The new GV70 inherits the Genesis design DNA including signature elements, such as the Wing Face and Two Lines. Along with the G70, the athletic 70-series line-up expands our design territory. As a luxury brand based in Korea, we are excited to offer ‘Beauty of White Space’, Genesis’ contemporary spatial experience exclusively to our special customers.” For about two months, beginning on October 29, Genesis will hold test drives of approximately 100 uncamouflaged GV70 SUVs that will be carried out across Korea for final testing before the official launch. During the final test drive period, Genesis will also hold a “MY GENESIS” event, which will invite participants to take photos of GV70s on the road and post them on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #MyGenesis and #GV70. Genesis will select the best posts and offer the winners special benefits.



Read Article