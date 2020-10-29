Genesis Previews 2021 GV70 SUV - Who Should Be Shaking In Their Boots?

Genesis today officially revealed the exterior and interior of the GV70.

The much-anticipated GV70 becomes the fifth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, and the GV80 mid-luxury SUV. Like other models in the lineup, the GV70 will be based on the rear-wheel-drive platform; all-wheel drive will also be available.

The “G” in GV70 represents Genesis, while the “V” refers to the versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer.


Inspired by the design philosophy of ‘Athletic Elegance’, the GV70 features a sporty and powerful appearance.

The design of the GV70’s front is thoroughly unique. The iconic Crest Grille, which takes its shape from the Genesis logo, has been set lower than the Quad Lamps to reflect the SUV’s athletic nature, while the two-lined Quad Lamps evoke a sense of speed and dynamism. Skid plates placed on the bottom of the bumpers reinforce the SUV’s powerful image.


When viewed from the side, the GV70 exudes an elegant sensibility. The arching Parabolic Line, which begins at the top of the Quad Lamps and runs elegantly along the side of the SUV, creates a dramatic contrast with the muscular rear fenders. The sleek and elegant coupe-like roofline, along with the dropping chrome line to the C-pillar, accentuates the GV70’s unique athletic characteristic.

At the rear, the taillights feature the ultra-thin, two-lined Quad Lamp, while all functional elements are set in the bumper, helping to achieve exceptionally clean, pure forms. The rear also features a number of subtle design details – including a G-Matrix pattern-applied bumper, a unique vertical shaped muffler, and a body-colored diffuser – that accentuate the GV70’s dynamic look.


The GV70’s interior exhibits characteristics of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy, “the beauty of white space” – a design language based on maximizing passengers’ comfort and convenience. The driver centric layout of the interior borrows inspiration from the aerodynamic sections of aircraft wings.

Genesis also unveiled a GV70 Sport model, which features an eye-catching design.


The Sport model includes an exclusively designed front bumper and 21-inch, G-Matrix pattern-applied wheels, as well as dark chrome garnishes and a large diameter exhaust, which evoke a pronounced dynamic expression. The Sport model’s interior features exclusive colors and trim, including a sport steering wheel and carbon-fiber appointed consoles and doors, which accentuate its dynamic image.

“The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution. This follows the Genesis G80 and GV80 which demonstrated the perfect balance of our design identity 'Athletic Elegance' said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design.


Also, he added “The new GV70 inherits the Genesis design DNA including signature elements, such as the Wing Face and Two Lines. Along with the G70, the athletic 70-series line-up expands our design territory. As a luxury brand based in Korea, we are excited to offer ‘Beauty of White Space’, Genesis’ contemporary spatial experience exclusively to our special customers.”

For about two months, beginning on October 29, Genesis will hold test drives of approximately 100 uncamouflaged GV70 SUVs that will be carried out across Korea for final testing before the official launch.

During the final test drive period, Genesis will also hold a “MY GENESIS” event, which will invite participants to take photos of GV70s on the road and post them on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #MyGenesis and #GV70. Genesis will select the best posts and offer the winners special benefits.



User Comments

cidflekken

Not feeling this at all. The front-end looks nice enough, but nothing to sway a buying decision. The profile is just awful looking. The interior is nice and clean, but feels like it's trying to be those 60's concepts looking forward the future. At least the derivative styling cues of Koreans past seem to be making their way out.

Posted on 10/29/2020 12:40:29 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 12:40:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Not feeling the C pilliar, and the Genesis grille is still not working for me.

Posted on 10/29/2020 1:11:12 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 1:11:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

bnilhome

I agree with you. This is a horrible design. I was hoping for something better. Genesis designs started out good early in the brand but they seem to be getting worse.

Posted on 10/29/2020 10:23:54 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 10:23:54 PM | | Votes: 2   

xjug1987a

Cadillac who.... this blows everything they make, away... cept the E, but thats a glorified Chevy..

Posted on 10/29/2020 2:25:04 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 2:25:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

runninglogan1

Looks great. Especially the front 3/4 view and the interior.

Posted on 10/29/2020 2:52:35 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 2:52:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MBCLS07

Not quite sure about that C pillar, but overall it's a very attractive, unique design. The headlight design gives Genesis a distinctive look which will be critical in establishing this Hyundai offshoot as a premium brand. Would love to see a G70 wagon!

Posted on 10/29/2020 5:43:29 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 5:43:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MBCLS07

Forget to mention the interior. Yikes. Will not age well.

Posted on 10/29/2020 5:44:52 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 5:44:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The interior is disgusting.

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:54:49 AM

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:54:49 AM | | Votes: 2   

malba2367

If they price in line with the Lexus NX/Acura RDX then they will have a huge winner on their hands. The GV80 is priced a little too high...It should have been priced closer to RXL/MDX than Audi Q7.

Posted on 10/29/2020 5:49:00 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 5:49:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Total failure

No dealer plan
Styling is generic and dated
No leasing plan pushed

Posted on 10/29/2020 6:37:56 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 6:37:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

Doesn’t that ass end look a little vintage 928ish but Kim Kardashinized? Surprised nobody else noticed...

Posted on 10/29/2020 7:26:39 PM

Posted on 10/29/2020 7:26:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Yes, that's exactly what it looks like. That was my very first thought when I saw the first pics last night.

Posted on 10/30/2020 2:24:35 AM

Posted on 10/30/2020 2:24:35 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

And the 928 looked like a squashed Pacer, so that's not a good thing.

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:55:37 AM

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:55:37 AM | | Votes: 1   

iamdabest1

everyone should be shaking in their boots, this looks amazing! as long as its priced significantly less than the class of cars they compete in. i dont mean 5-10k either. i mean like 15-20k.

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:46:30 AM

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:46:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Dr. Phil can help you get off drugs.

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:56:04 AM

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:56:04 AM | | Votes: 1   

