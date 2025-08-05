Genesis Promises It's First Hybrid EREV Will Be Ready By Christmas 2026

The current Genesis GV70 is a well-rounded, good-looking, sharp-handling machine offered in both combustion and fully-electric versions, a move which the luxury brand was one of the first to pull off with multiple models in its lineup. As the automaker continues down a path toward full electrification in the future, it has already admitted that it will be necessary to supplement its current gas options with hybrid models in the near-term. Now, we have a better idea of what those hybrids will look like, and when the first one will go into production. Now, it's been reported that Genesis is targeting a December 2026 launch of its first hybrid, which will be an extended-range electric vehicle based on the current GV70 SUV. An EREV is a hybrid system where a gas engine, which isn't connected to any axles, generates energy to charge a battery pack, which then powers electric motors to move the wheels. The engine isn't always running.



Read Article