Genesis Promises It's First Hybrid EREV Will Be Ready By Christmas 2026

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:51 AM

Views : 446 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The current Genesis GV70 is a well-rounded, good-looking, sharp-handling machine offered in both combustion and fully-electric versions, a move which the luxury brand was one of the first to pull off with multiple models in its lineup. As the automaker continues down a path toward full electrification in the future, it has already admitted that it will be necessary to supplement its current gas options with hybrid models in the near-term. Now, we have a better idea of what those hybrids will look like, and when the first one will go into production.
 
Now, it's been reported that Genesis is targeting a December 2026 launch of its first hybrid, which will be an extended-range electric vehicle based on the current GV70 SUV. An EREV is a hybrid system where a gas engine, which isn't connected to any axles, generates energy to charge a battery pack, which then powers electric motors to move the wheels. The engine isn't always running.


Read Article


Genesis Promises It's First Hybrid EREV Will Be Ready By Christmas 2026

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)