Genesis Recall 90,000 Vehicles For Fire Risk

Hyundai Motor America has announced a voluntary recall of certain Genesis sedans due to a potential fire risk associated with the starter solenoid. The recall, submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on February 13, 2024, involves 90,907 units, including the Hyundai Genesis and subsequent Genesis G70, G80, and G90 sedans.



According to the recall report, the affected models include 48,613 units of the 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis, 31,766 units of the 2017-2019 Genesis G80, 5,101 units of the 2017-2019 Genesis G90, and 5,427 units of the 2019 Genesis G70. So, no, that brand-new 2021 G80 that went up in flames a few years ago wasn't connected to this issue.



Read Article